Mazda confirms next Miata will boast electrification of some sort

Enlarge Image Mazda

One of the purest sports cars you can buy today, that being the Mazda MX-5 Miata, is in for a powertrain overhaul whenever the next-generation car is ready to show up. Mazda confirmed with Roadshow that the Miata will take part in the company's plan to transition to a completely electrified lineup by 2030.

Road and Track first reported the confirmation Thursday, and a Mazda spokesperson told Roadshow in a statement the company is "seeking to electrify" the Miata "in an effort to have all models feature a form of electrification by 2030." They added the brand will "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers."

That last part is pretty key, noting the Miata remains a very light car among some fairly gargantuan vehicles sitting at dealership lots. Electrification typically means added weight when engineers start tossing in battery packs, electric motors and other associated components. However, we have zero clue just how electrified Mazda plans to make its next-generation Miata.

The term "electrify" is a catch-all for many forms of powertrains. It includes a mild-hybrid 48-volt system, a traditional hybrid, plug-in hybrid and purely battery-electric powertrains. So, don't think we're in for a Miata EV or anything right off the bat.