Mazda recalls 260,915 Mazda3s over shattering steering wheel emblems

Mazda

Mazda is issuing a recall relating to the plastic emblems on the steering wheel of the 2004-2007 Mazda3, the company announced July 1.

The recall, which affects 260,915 vehicles, was issued over concerns that the plastic Mazda emblem in the steering wheel could shatter and turn into shrapnel inside the vehicle in the event that the driver's airbag deploys. Shrapnel is obviously not a good thing.

The fix for this is straightforward and involves replacing the airbag cover. Like all recall work, this recall work will be performed free of charge by your friendly local Mazda dealer. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive a notice in the mail on or around Aug. 28.

Owners of affected vehicles who have more questions can contact Mazda's customer service department at 1-800-222-5500, selecting option four and then referencing recall number 4921G.