2022 Mazda CX-9 arrives with lower price despite standard AWD

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Mazda announced pricing and updates for its 2022 CX-9 three-row SUV on Tuesday and it remains a pretty good deal.

The CX-9 sees several small changes for 2022, including the standardization of all-wheel drive across all trim levels and the addition of a new Touring Plus model. This, coupled with Mazda's potent 2.5-liter turbocharged Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine should continue to make for a competent and surprisingly fun driving experience for a midsize crossover.

The 2022 CX-9 also benefits from a bunch of standard active safety features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keep assist. Seeing as the CX-9 is aimed at families, the more standard safety features it's got, the better.

Other tech features include a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which sounds great on the surface until you find out that Mazda hasn't gone with a touchscreen. Instead, you have to control things with a multi-function knob, which is a huge letdown in an otherwise very well-equipped SUV.

Ok, so now you're probably good and curious about what this handsome and well-equipped crossover is going to cost, right? There's good news here, too. The base Sport model's MSRP will set you back just $36,505, including Mazda's $1,225 destination fee. That's actually cheaper than today's front-wheel-drive 2021 Sport ($37,285 delivered), despite the fact that it comes standard with AWD.

Things, of course, move on up from there, including a new-for-2022 Touring Plus model ($42,885 delivered), which builds on the features in the CX-9 Touring optioned with the Touring Premium package, adding in a blacked-out grille and wheels, along with a set of roof rails. On the inside, the new mid-range trim gains vented front seats (the driver's seat is powered) plus a frameless rearview mirror. If that's not enough, splurging for the top-tier CX-9 Signature is still only going to cost $48,435 in your driveway.

Mazda expects the 2022 CX-9 to hit dealers this winter.