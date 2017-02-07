Mazda CX-9 enters 2017 without raising starting price

Lynk and Co wants to do away with model years

It's always nice to see an automaker enter a new model year without raising prices. For that reason, we raise a toast to Mazda and its 2017 CX-9.

Now in its second year, the three-row CX-9 crossover arrives at dealerships with an unchanged starting price. It still costs $31,520 for the base Sport trim, which comes standard with LED headlights and taillights, a backup camera and an infotainment system with a 7-inch color display. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive brings the price up to $33,320, which is also unchanged from 2016.

The midtier Touring trim stays the pricing course, as well, even with new standard equipment. For 2017, the CX-9 Touring adds autonomous emergency braking, but the price stays the same at $35,970 for front-wheel drive and $37,770 for all-wheel drive. This trim adds a larger infotainment screen, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry, a power liftgate and power front seats.

The CX-9 Grand Touring, on the other hand, sees a small price increase. This model will set you back $40,470 for FWD and $42,270 for AWD, a year-over-year price bump of $300. Thing start getting fancy here -- standard equipment includes a head-up display, adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.

At the tippy-top of the lineup is the CX-9 Signature, which is only available with all-wheel drive. This one features a $300 price bump, too, to $44,315. All that scratch will earn you Nappa leather, rosewood trim and LED accent lighting.

No matter what trim you opt for, the engine stays the same -- a 2.5-liter turbocharged I4, good for 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.