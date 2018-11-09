Mazda CX-5 Signature further democratizes fancy-pants trim

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mazda has been slowly rolling out its fanciest Signature trim to its various models, and now, it's the CX-5's turn.

Mazda announced Friday that it will bring the new 2019 CX-5 Signature SUV to the Seattle Auto Show, making it the first time this trim will be shown in the US. It might not have the allure of the LA Auto Show taking place later in November, but what's important is that the CX-5 is now the latest Mazda to pack the automaker's most posh trim to date.

As with previous iterations of Signature trims, the interior of the CX-5 Signature will get properly dolled up. Inside, owners will find brown Nappa leather and layered wood trim (the genuine stuff, no synthetics). The trim also sports a number of creature comforts like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display and a surround-view camera system.

Under the hood is the same 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine found on the CX-9 and Mazda6, in addition to the CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve that used to stand atop the lineup. It'll put out the same 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet that it does in other vehicles, which means this will be one sprightly little SUV. All-wheel drive is mandatory on the CX-5 Signature.

Of course, all that stuff comes with the commensurate price tag. The 2019 CX-5 Signature will set you back $36,890 before destination and taxes, making it about $2,000 more expensive than the former king of CX-5 trims, the Grand Touring Reserve. It's already showing up on Mazda's consumer site, if you want to kill a few minutes building one to your ideal specification.