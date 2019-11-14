Mazda CX-30 will greet America at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Enlarge Image Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 is coming to America. Japanese automaker Mazda announced the new crossover will make its US debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show next week and will go on sale in the US at a later date, Roadshow confirmed with the brand.

The company said in a Wednesday announcement that we'll see the tweener crossover alongside the ever-so-slightly updated 2020 CX-5 and CX-9 crossover SUVs. In Mazda's SUV hierarchy, the CX-30 will sit between the subcompact CX-3 and the more midsize CX-5.

In all seriousness, it feels like the CX-30 could outright replace the CX-3 thanks to its longer wheelbase and lengthier proportions that still keep things on the compact side. It's simply far prettier to look at and wears Mazda's second generation of "Kodo Soul of Motion" supremely well.

At the LA Auto Show, we'll likely learn all about how Mazda plans to spec the crossover for US buyers. In Europe, the company offers the car with its trick Skyactiv-X compression-ignition powertrain that we still don't have here.

There's also a 1.8-liter diesel engine that seems rather unlikely, though Mazda did finally place the CX-5 Diesel on sale here. The standard-issue 2.0-liter inline-four gasoline engine seems like the most obvious choice for the US. Ditto for optional all-wheel drive.

The cockpit largely mirrors the gloriously simple cabin of the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback with an 8.8-inch infotainment screen tilted toward the driver. It's not a touchscreen, mind you, and operates solely via a rotary controller. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should be on the options list like many other Mazda models. Look for the company's bundle of active safety technology as standard equipment and some pretty generous cargo dimensions for the CX-30's rather small footprint.

Mazda will livestream the CX-30's US debut on Nov. 20 for fans who want to see the car online, and meanwhile, we'll be right there to bring you all the latest info on the automaker's new crossover.