Max Verstappen wins F1 championship in season closer

Formula One

Max Verstappen has won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, giving him his first ever Formula One championship title after a season-long battle with reigning champ and seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton.

With both drivers heading into the last F1 race of the season on equal points after Hamilton won the maiden race in Saudi Arabia last weekend, the world championship was up for grabs Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Both rivals started the race with 369.5 points.

Racing for Red Bull, Dutch driver Verstappen started the race in pole position after topping the qualifying session Saturday, making his victory a high likelihood for the race Sunday. However, Hamilton led the race until the final lap after a controversial decision by the FIA to allow lapped cars behind Hamilton to pass before the race restarted after a safety car in the last few laps.

Hamilton had an 11-second lead prior to the safety car. Verstappen pitted during the safety car. The FIA's decision put Verstappen directly behind Hamilton when the race restarted on fresh tires.

Verstappen finished the season on 395.5 points, while Hamilton finished on 387.5. Coming in third for the championship was Hamilton's current Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished the season with 226 points. Rounding out the top five were Perez on 190 and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on 164.5 points.

Verstappen broke his rival's winning streak, but Hamilton and Michael Schumacher hold the record for most championship titles, at seven. Hamilton, who is also spearheading an initiative to push greater diversity and inclusion in motorsports, won the F1 championship in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The drivers get just three months off now, with the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship kicking off on March 20 in Sakir with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Hamilton will continue racing for Mercedes with new teammate George Russell, while Verstappen remains at Red Bull with current teammate Sergio Perez.

Season four of F1 Drive To Survive will be coming to Netflix in 2022 to recap this year's dramatic and controversial racing championship.