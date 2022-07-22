Maserati Project24 Is a Track-Only MC20 With 740 HP

Building a performance car for the road means working within all sorts of regulatory fences. Building a performance car that is only legal on the track, however, gives companies far more leeway when it comes to maximizing capability. To that end, the Maserati MC20 is one heck of a road-legal supercar, but Maserati has something even wilder coming down the pipeline.

Maserati on Friday unveiled the Project24, a track-only version of the MC20 that takes things to an entirely new level. Maserati's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 features a new pair of snails that boosts output from 621 horsepower to 740. All that power gets sent to the rear wheels by way of a 6-speed sequential racing transmission, a racing clutch and a mechanical limited-slip differential. It will be a fair bit lighter, too, with Maserati aiming for a final curb weight under 2,755 pounds.

Enlarge Image Maserati

Gone is the road-legal bodywork, and in its place is a new carbon fiber body riddled with aerodynamic upgrades, including adjustable front and rear wings. The front and side windows are made of motorsport-friendly Lexan. Maserati also includes FIA-compliant parts like a roll cage, a fire extinguisher and a 31-gallon fuel tank.

There are plenty more race car bits where that came from. Onboard air jacks will put the Project24 in the air during pit stops. Brembo carbon-ceramic ventilated race brakes are standard, as are 18-inch center-lock alloy wheels wrapped in proper racing slicks. The front and rear anti-roll bar are adjustable, as are the dampers.

Enlarge Image Maserati

And we haven't even made it inside the Project24 yet. The cabin is, as you might expect, fully equipped for racing. Standard equipment inside includes adjustable pedals, an adjustable steering column, 6-point harnesses, a carbon-fiber steering wheel with an integrated display, air conditioning and adjustable anti-lock brakes. Owners can take it a step further with optional equipment that includes a rear-view camera, telemetry recording and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Only 62 of these cars will be built, and each will come with "track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support," according to the automaker's press release. Pricing has not been announced, but it will certainly command a fair chunk of your wallet.