Maserati is the latest to announce a move to Electric Avenue

Volvo did it first, and BMW wasn't too far behind. Now, it's Maserati's turn to jump on the electrification bandwagon.

Starting in 2019, every new Maserati model will carry some form of electrification, Autocar reports, citing Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne's comments on a conference call with investors. To achieve this, following its next two model releases, Maserati will divert "almost all" of its powertrain investments to electricity.

As with other automakers, this doesn't mean the internal combustion engine is going away. Electrification includes hybrids, in which gas engines still play a strong role. The current Levante platform permits electrification, at least in plug-in hybrid form, so that's a strong contender for one of the first releases.

Autocar reports that the first electrified Maserati should arrive in 2020, and it will be based on the drop-dead-gorgeous Alfieri concept that debuted all the way back in 2014. It should be a pure-electric sports car riding atop a new platform that will likely end up in other Maserati models, since it's cheaper than developing a bunch of new electric-friendly platforms.

Right now, Maserati's lineup consists entirely of gas engines. Its newest offering, the Levante, is its only crossover. It gave the GranTurismo coupe a light refresh for the 2018 model year, but the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans are soldiering on without too many changes since their debuts in 2013 and 2012, respectively.

Announcing an electrified future lineup is the thing to do right now. Volvo announced in early July that all its new vehicles, from 2019 on, would carry some degree of electrification. BMW wasn't very far behind, announcing just a couple weeks later that it intends on selling battery-electric or plug-in hybrid variants of every BMW and Mini model, although its timeline is far less defined.