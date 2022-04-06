Maserati Expects Grecale to Account for 40% of Brand's Sales

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The 2023 Maserati Grecale compact luxury SUV is pretty great. This stylish, upscale and engaging utility vehicle competes in the heart of the market and promises to be the cornerstone product in Maserati's global portfolio.

Speaking with media at the Grecale first drive event in Italy last week, Bill Peffer, the freshly minted CEO of Maserati North America, explained just how important this new model is. "We think it will be in excess of 40% of our overall volume," he said, an absolutely massive figure, though one that's not necessarily surprising given how popular SUVs are these days. "It competes in the largest segment in the US for luxury SUVs. It makes up one in three … luxury vehicles sold in the US right now."

Rather than competing in the red-hot small SUV space, Maserati has historically hung its hat on, among other vehicle types, sedans and grand tourers. Peffer said, "As the market's moved, I think that's been one of our struggles," adding that in recent years, dealers have been pushing four-doors like the Ghibli and Quattroporte beyond their natural demand. But the new Grecale will give shoppers something really appealing to consider, an Italian alternative to the Porsche Macan.

With sophisticated technology including an advanced multimedia array, a superb premium audio system and many of the driver aids you expect in a modern vehicle, plus a segment-leading interior and buttoned-down dynamics, the Grecale is arguably the best Maserati to come out in decades. (Fans of the MC20 may argue about this, but whatever). "It's the next step in our product renaissance ... the company's [Stellantis] invested billions in the Maserati brand," Peffer said. Aside from the Grecale, that outlay also includes the development of a range of electrified and all-electric vehicles that's set to launch in the coming years, so more hits are likely in the works.

"While this vehicle will be the most affordable that we've ever offered, it doesn't mean that it's cheap or that we're going mass market," Peffer said of the Grecale. "That space is occupied by a lot of big players and that's not the intent … we're not going to price our way to volume." He also noted, with the brand's rich heritage and focus on building beautiful, sporty vehicles, Maseratis have to appeal to drivers' emotions because "they can't be sold on price."

"One of the benefits of Maserati is you don't see one on every street corner," admitted Peffer, though that may change when the Grecale arrives at dealerships in the US and Canada this fall. It competes in a very crowded segment, but this Maserati is plenty compelling.