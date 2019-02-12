Maserati commits to building electrified sports car at Modena in 2020

Enlarge Image Maserati

Maserati's GranTurismo and GranCabrio are on the way out, and their replacement -- based on the Alfieri concepts we've seen in the past -- will be built starting next year in a modernized version of the automaker's historic home.

Maserati this week announced its intent to modernize its factory in Modena, Italy, reaffirming the FCA Industrial Plan that was unveiled last year. According to Maserati's press release, it will "be dedicated to the manufacturing of special high performance, high technology sports cars." Maserati has had a presence in Modena since 1939.

The plant will be upgraded starting in the fall. The hope is to have it ready to start cranking out preproduction prototypes of the Alfieri in the first half of 2020. Production models will likely follow in 2021, according to Autocar's estimates.

FCA keyed us into the Alfieri's aspirations last year. It'll run on a lightweight aluminum chassis, adopting the curvy good looks of its concept predecessors. While a plug-in hybrid is rumored to be on offer, the real attention will be on the fully electric variant. It'll have three electric motors, granting all-wheel drive, and it's estimated to reach 62 mph in about 2 seconds, with a top speed above 186 mph. Yikes.

That's not all Maserati has in store for the near future. It intends to completely revamp its line by 2022, adding new plug-in hybrid variants of the Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli. At the same time, the Quattroporte and Levante are also slated to get EV variants. There's also a new midsize SUV on the way, slotting beneath the Levante. Maserati, much like Dutch Van der Linde, clearly has a plan.