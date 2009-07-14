Mark Martin's First Victory of 2009

This past weekend, 52 year old racing veteran Mark Martin picked up a win at the LifeLock.com 400 that took place at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway. However, Martin got his first victory of the season earlier this year at Phoenix International Raceway during the Subway Fresh Fit 500.

Back in April, Mark Martin scooped his first win in almost four years as he edged out Tony Stewart in the final laps of the Subway Fresh Fit 500. This win is also noteworthy is it was the first time a driver aged 50 or older won a Sprint Cup race since the 1990s. Historical notes aside, this big win for Mark Martin helped resurrect Martin's winning ways this year as he kicks off his first season racing for Hendrick Motorsports.