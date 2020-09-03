Tesla Battery Day 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit turns your house into a digital race track

This seems like a perfect way to pass the time at home.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

I'm in.

 Velan Studios

More of us are staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic to protect ourselves and others. But there are only so many projects and puzzles we can put together. Thank goodness for Nintendo because the company is literally ready to turn our homes into Mario Kart race tracks.

On Thursday, Nintendo and developer Velan Studios revealed Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as part of the series' 35th anniversary celebrations. It's exactly what it sounds like: Your home is the race track, thanks to a mixed-reality experience. Details on how it all works are light for now, but players will be able to create their own race circuits from areas around their house. The studio also teased a new kind of local multiplayer digital opponents on the homemade race tracks. It sounds awesome.

Despite this shift in gameplay, the studio promises the classic Mario Kart playability and controls remain. Place those values atop the ability to create your own tracks from your house, and it sounds like a formula for fun. Plus, who knows how creative gamers will get when it comes to building their own tracks.

It's probably only a matter of time before we see a real world Rainbow Road, honestly. Don't worry, you have time to draw up schematics; Mario Kart: Home Circuit is set for launch on Oct. 16 with more details to come in the month ahead.

