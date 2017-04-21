Target swaps its shopping carts for Mario Karts

Your local superstore is going to feel like it's right in the middle of the Mushroom Kingdom for the time being.

Target

Target and Nintendo are teaming up to deck out their stores in a Super Mario theme for the release of Mario Kart 8 for the Switch game console on April 28.

The red balls in front of the stores will be made to look like the famous Italian plumbers, and the doors will look like a starting line. When those doors open, lights and the theme song from the games will greet customers.

And and the best part of all, the red shopping carts get a makeover to resemble the karts from the game. So customers can get the feel of "driving a real-life Mario Kart" -- or at least their kids can.

This isn't the first time Target has gone all in on a marketing craze either; last year when Pokemon Go was all the rage, the company changed the iconic red balls to resemble pokeballs.

Frankly, we're not sure Target knows what it's getting into. We assume the produce section will be littered with spent banana peels when this is all done.