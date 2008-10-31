Magellan Maestro 4350 GPS debuts

Magellan

It's been a little while since we've seen anything from Magellan, but on Thursday, the GPS manufacturer revealed its latest in-car GPS, the Magellan Maestro 4350 series. Consisting of the Maestro 4350 and the Maestro 4370, both portable navigation devices feature a new user interface called OneTouch that gives you quick one-click access to your favorite destinations.

Basically, you preselect your favorite businesses (restaurants, banks, gas stations, and so forth) and addresses and then the GPS will provide a single page where you can just tap on the appropriate icon to navigate to the destination from your current location. There's no need to go through several menus or manually enter addresses since they're all in one place. You can also add applications, such as Bluetooth or multimedia to the OneTouch interface.

Shared features on both PNDs include text-to-speech functionality, integrated traffic receivers, Bluetooth, and lane guidance. The difference between the Maestro 4350 and the Maestro 4370 is that the latter has a higher-resolution touch screen and is available only at Best Buy. Both models cost $499.99, though Best Buy is having a sale on the Maestro 4370 where you can get it for $399. We should be getting our model next week, so check back soon for a full review.