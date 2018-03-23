Lynk & Co teases 02 crossover before March 26 debut

When it comes to both cars and ideas, starting big and getting smaller seems to be the wise way to do it. That's how Lynk & Co is doing it, at least.

Lynk & Co, an automaker under the Geely umbrella that also includes Volvo and now Lotus, has unveiled a series of teaser images for its upcoming 02 SUV, which will debut on March 26 in Amsterdam. The teasers show a style very similar to the Lynk & Co 01, a larger SUV that debuted last year at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Enlarge Image Lynk & Co

The 02 rides on the same Volvo CMA platform that underpins the Lynk & Co 01, in addition to the Volvo XC40 and the 03 sedan that is planned to follow the 02. CarScoops claims that the 02 will use a 177-horsepower I3 and a 190-hp I4 as its primary engine offerings, with EV and PHEV variants arriving later on.

It's likely that the Lynk & Co 02 will be available under a subscription program similar to the 01's. Think of it as another version of the Care by Volvo subscription system, where a single monthly price covers the car, maintenance, insurance -- everything other than gas, really.

The Lynk & Co 02 should hit the Chinese market some time in 2019, the same year that the US and Europe will get their first cracks at the larger 01.