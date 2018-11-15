Lyft now lets you set a default tip for drivers

Enlarge Image Lyft

Lyft announced new features on Thursday to ensure that Lyft drivers are happy drivers.

The first two features center around tipping. Lyft will be adding the option for riders to set a default tip, so you automatically give 15, 20 or 25 percent in tips when being charged for a ride. Tips are only given by default if riders choose to opt in.

Another feature lets riders tip during their ride. Previously, you'd have to wait until your ride finished to tip, but if you're in a rush it's easy to forget to open the Lyft app after your trip. Now you'll be able to tip while your ride is fresh in your mind.

Speaking of forgetting, Lyft will give drivers a default rating of 5 stars if the rider doesn't provide a rating. That will likely help drivers maintain higher ratings, but passengers will have to remember to rate their driver accordingly if they had issues.

Lyft will also drop drivers' single lowest rating for every 100 rides they give, and make sure low ratings due to problems out of the driver's control (like bad traffic) aren't counted. This will also help drivers keep a high average rating.

In addition, Lyft is updating its driver app to show bonuses and anticipated hourly demand for the week ahead.

These features will start rolling out in December to select users, and then to the general public in the New Year.