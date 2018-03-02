Lyft to provide free rides to student protestors at March For Our Lives

Lyft has been on a roll for the last couple of years, surprising everyone by taking massive, Great White-sized bites out of Uber's market share, and has worked on building its reputation. In the latest instance of this, Lyft is offering free rides for students to the March For Our Lives protest which is set to take place in Washington D.C. later this month.

If you're not sure what March For Our Lives is, it's a response by students in the wake of the recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting that hopes to shame Congress into working to stop the epidemic of school shootings in America. The March For Our Lives protest is scheduled to take place on March 24.

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

"We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we are inspired by your leadership," Logan Green and John Zimmer, founders of Lyft, said in a letter to the organizers of March For Our Lives.

The letter goes on to say: "Recent tragedies have created a lot of fear and uncertainty, and as new parents, those feelings have taken on new meaning. Your bravery and intelligence have provided a renewed and much-needed hope for our future. We are incredibly grateful for the example you are setting."

Enlarge Image Lyft

Who would have thought that the weird ride-hailing service that made passengers and drivers fist-bump in cars clad with giant fuzzy mustaches would end up being the humanitarian's choice for having someone schlep you from point A to point B? But it has, and we sincerely hope that this is a trend that Lyft will continue in the future.