Lyft is offering low-cost rides if you wait longer

If you're willing to wait a little longer for a ride, Lyft is willing to lower the cost a little. The ride-hailing service's new Wait & Save pilot program will be available in 90 cities across North America to provide a more-affordable ride to those who need it, Lyft said in a Tuesday release.

The company said the program is targeted at the 60% of its rides that either begin or end at a destination in a low-income area, to further assist customers accessing essential services. Wait & Save lets riders opt for a longer wait time and pay a lower fare than for a Standard ride. Drivers will earn the same as they do for a Standard ride. The company said the longer a customer has to wait for a ride, the more they'll typically save.

"As the COVID-19 situation intensifies, it's clear that Lyft provides access to transportation for essential services, and is a lifeline for many communities. We know that there are many who rely on Lyft during this time for rides to the grocery store or pharmacy, to work at essential businesses, or to care for loved ones," the company said in a release.

Since the wider spread of the coronavirus, rides to and from essential locations like supermarkets, convenience stores, police stations, and pharmacies have increased over 100%, Lyft said. The company said it'll continue weighing further expansion of the Wait & Save program as the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.