Lyft is opening a series of car repair centers in the US for its drivers

Working as a ride-hailing service driver definitely puts added wear and tear on your vehicle, and in an effort to help drivers lower their maintenance costs, Lyft announced on Tuesday that it opened the first of several planned service centers for its drivers in San Francisco.

This service center is the first of over thirty such facilities planned to open their doors in 2019. The center will offer vehicle maintenance and repair for less than what a driver could expect to pay at a regular shop, or at least that's the idea.

The San Francisco location has a planned hourly repair rate of $95 dollars, which, depending on the marque of the car being serviced, is slightly below average. The repair services offered will be mostly aimed at basic stuff like brakes and alternators.

Lyft also plans to offer package deals for certain services. For example, an oil change paired with a tire rotation and a car wash will set a driver $70. Part of Lyft's intent with these service centers is also to save drivers time, so they can spend more time driving and less time at a shop.

In his blog post outlining the decision to offer more driver services, Lyft COO Jon McNeil explained that these service centers would be staffed by Lyft employees and that at least some of these would be certified mechanics.

Lyft didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.