Lyft offering 30-ride subscription plan for $299 per month

It doesn't matter if it's a video game or a car -- people sure do love subscribing to stuff in 2018. Now, you can subscribe to Lyft, too.

Lyft announced today that it will roll out a new All-Access Plan. Available to everyone in the US by the end of the week, Lyft's All-Access Plan lets you plunk down a chunk of change each month for access to "free" rides.

However, make sure to read the fine print before you drop $299 on this subscription. The program offers 30 "free" rides each month -- take any more than that, and you'll have to pay for them, albeit with a 5 percent discount. The rides are also capped at a value of $15 -- take a ride that costs more than $15, and you'll have to pay the difference. All ride types are supported, but there is no rollover, so if you don't use all 30 in a single month, the remainder will disappear.

If you frequently take short hops across town and don't mind giving up the freedom of a personal vehicle, Lyft's All-Access Plan could make solid financial sense, given the high costs of purchasing, maintaining and insuring a vehicle. And if you max out its offerings (30 rides, $15 each), you'll save $150 as opposed to taking each ride like normal. But if you frequently travel long distances or require even more access to a car than the subscription program provides, it might be smarter to avoid it.

Lyft first started testing its All-Access Pass in late 2017. Aimed at high-frequency users, it offered multiple tiers costing between $199 and $399 per month, depending on the number of rides required.