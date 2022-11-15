After being announced in 2020 and then delayed earlier this year, it looks like the Lucid Gravity, the brand's second electric vehicle and first SUV, is finally on its way to production. The California-based luxury automaker released new images of the SUV this morning, making big claims regarding the Gravity's performance and range -- though, more specific details are still shrouded in secrecy for now. Lucid also announced an updated production and delivery timeline for the e-SUV.

Earlier today, Lucid announced another expansion of its lineup, spinning up production for more-affordable Air Pure and Air Touring trim levels of its electric sedan that will join the Air Grand Touring and Air Sapphire specs next year. The Gravity will join Lucid's lineup as the automaker's first SUV and largest vehicle yet.

The three-row Gravity will feature space for up to seven passengers, but flexible seating will enable configurations for five or six souls, presumably via a fold-flat third row. In the photos, we can see one of the configurations with comfy-looking reclining captain's chairs in the second row. The photos also showcase Lucid's Glass Canopy transparent roof, stretching all the way from the dashboard to the third row, creating what should be an airy feel even in the way-back.

The SUV's cabin will continue the automaker's Lucid Space design ethos first seen on the Air, promising even more flexible cabin and cargo space than the sedan. Front-row passengers will be treated to the Lucid UX software interface -- presumably with the new SiriusXM streaming and Apple CarPlay functions that are also coming soon to the Air -- displayed on a version of Lucid's organically curved Glass Cockpit high-resolution screens.

Lucid

Lucid hasn't announced specs, performance or range details, but it's safe to assume that the Gravity will be based on the same platform and electric powertrain tech as the Air sedan. It's also a safe bet that the automaker's modular 118-kWh extended-range battery will be available at launch, based on Lucid's declarations that the Gravity SUV will boast "more range than any other EV" aside from, of course, Lucid's own 516-mile Air Grand Touring.

Perhaps the most bombastic claim is Lucid's promise of "supercar levels of performance," which, considering the Air Grand Touring Performance's 1,050 horsepower and the Sapphire's 1,200 ponies, is an exciting prospect.

Reservations for the Gravity electric SUV are expected to open in early 2023, according to Lucid, with the first examples reaching US customers sometime in 2024. The automaker will release more details and specifications closer to the opening of the order books.