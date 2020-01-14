Lucid Air is getting its public debut in New York in April

Enlarge Image Lucid Motors

Guess what, gang? The Lucid Air finally has an official debut date, and it's in April in New York, Lucid Motors announced Tuesday. Will it coincide with the New York International Auto Show? Probably, but we can't confirm that yet.

But here's the thing, we've known about Lucid's forthcoming "Tesla fighter" for years now, but it's always existed in kind of a nebulous, in-between phase where though there was at least one test mule, it was always unclear if it was going to go anywhere. Then the company got an enormous investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and everything started to get serious.

How serious? Well, the company has committed to building 80 beta prototype cars in its Silicon Valley facility that it says are very near to production-spec and that it plans to use for things like chassis and software development and crash testing. While that's all going on, Lucid continues chugging along on the construction of its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

If you need a refresher on the Lucid Air, it's a fully battery-electric sedan that the company says will have 1,000 horsepower, a 100-ish kilowatt-hour battery pack that gives the car a range of more than 400 miles and an upscale interior for what we assume will be a boatload of greenbacks. The company is also planning on offering a decontented version with less power and less range for around $60,000.

If you're totally sold on Lucid as a company, then you can plunk down a $1,000 deposit on an early production Air, though it's, thankfully, refundable.