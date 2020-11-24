Lucid launches configurator for its base model Air, known as Pure

Lucid Motors

Lucid is at it again with the launch of the configurator for its most affordable model, now known as the Lucid Air Pure. The price still starts at a Model S-like $69,900 (including federal tax credit) and while it lacks its bigger, vastly more expensive sibling's power and range, it's still looking like a pretty compelling package if you're willing to give up some choice and maybe some tech.

So, what exactly do you get for your $70,000-ish dollars when you buy a Lucid Air? To start, you get a rear-wheel drive platform -- all-wheel drive is optional -- with a motor that produces a claimed 480 horsepower. The Pure's maximum range is estimated at 409 miles. You also get a metal roof rather than glass and standard 19-inch wheels and an interior in Lucid's Mojave (read: black) interior scheme. If you're feeling spicy, you can opt for all-weather floormats.

Interestingly, Lucid's DreamDrive ADAS suite doesn't appear to be available on the Pure model, though it remains optional on the next step up the trim ladder. Whether this is a deficiency in the configurator or actually the case isn't clear. We reached out to Lucid for clarification but didn't hear back in time for publication.

Annoyingly, Lucid's configurator still doesn't list options pricing, so it's unclear how much you can expect to pay for all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels or those all-weather floor mats. Hopefully, that aspect gets updated soon because a base price only tells part of the story.