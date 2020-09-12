Lucid Air EV debut, $60K Chevy Corvette review and more: Roadshow's week in review

How come the short weeks are often the busiest? We had a lot to talk about in the automotive world this week, with Lucid's new Air EV making its official debut, in addition to Maserati's new MC20 sports car. On top of that, a number of important reviews hit the pages of Roadshow, including a full test of the most basic $59,995 Chevy Corvette. Here's a look back at all that and more for the week ending Sept. 12.
Top reviews
The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60KSee all photos
Chevy made a huge splash when it announced the C8 Corvette would start below $60,000 including delivery fees. But honestly, we never thought we'd actually see one of the fabled base cars. That all changed when Chevy delivered this Ceramic-colored C8 for testing, and as it turns out, the $59,995 Corvette is absolutely the performance bargain of the year.
Click here to read our 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray review.
The 2020 Audi R8 Spyder never ceases to impressSee all photos
The Audi R8 is one of the world's best supercars. It's fast, agile and turns heads wherever it goes. But it's also a comfortable and tech-rich daily driver, as we find out in this in-depth review of the droptop Spyder variant.
Click here to read our 2020 Audi R8 Spyder review.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept: Yeah, it's got a HemiSee all photos
Enthusiasts have been begging Jeep to drop a V8 in the Wrangler for years and years. And while this Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept isn't ready for production just yet, we've got a pretty good feeling it's a teaser of things to come. Here's hoping.
Click here to read our Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept quick drive.
2021 Lucid Air debuts with 1,080 horsepower Dream EditionSee all photos
Top news
- Lucid Air EV debuts: With sleek looks and Tesla-beating range, the new Air is a seriously compelling EV.
- Maserati reveals the MC20: Maserati's first new sports car in a long time is the MC20, and it's packing quite a punch.
- Genesis shows us the G70's sleek redesign: Holy smokes, is this thing sharp?
- Lucid's got an SUV coming, too: Check out these teasers of the EV startup's second act.
- Land Rover Defender updates for 2021: The two-door Defender 90 and a few other changes are in store for the company's new SUV.
- New E-Class pricing announced: Here's how much Mercedes' updated E-Class range will cost heading into 2021.
Maserati MC20 wears white after Labor DaySee all photos
Top videos
Check out the Lucid Air
Here's an up-close look at Lucid's new Air EV, which promises more than 500 miles of range on a single charge.
A new sports car from Maserati
The long-awaited MC20 is here, and it's ready to take on the world's best supercars.
It's Targa time
Henry Catchpole takes a spin in Porsche's new coupe-cabriolet-combining 911 Targa.
