Lucid Air EV debut, $60K Chevy Corvette review and more: Roadshow's week in review

How come the short weeks are often the busiest? We had a lot to talk about in the automotive world this week, with Lucid's new Air EV making its official debut, in addition to Maserati's new MC20 sports car. On top of that, a number of important reviews hit the pages of Roadshow, including a full test of the most basic $59,995 Chevy Corvette. Here's a look back at all that and more for the week ending Sept. 12.

Top reviews

Chevy made a huge splash when it announced the C8 Corvette would start below $60,000 including delivery fees. But honestly, we never thought we'd actually see one of the fabled base cars. That all changed when Chevy delivered this Ceramic-colored C8 for testing, and as it turns out, the $59,995 Corvette is absolutely the performance bargain of the year.

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray review

The Audi R8 is one of the world's best supercars. It's fast, agile and turns heads wherever it goes. But it's also a comfortable and tech-rich daily driver, as we find out in this in-depth review of the droptop Spyder variant.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder review

Enthusiasts have been begging Jeep to drop a V8 in the Wrangler for years and years. And while this Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept isn't ready for production just yet, we've got a pretty good feeling it's a teaser of things to come. Here's hoping.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept quick drive

Top news

Top videos

2021 Lucid Air packs 1,080 hp punch, 517-mile range

Check out the Lucid Air

Here's an up-close look at Lucid's new Air EV, which promises more than 500 miles of range on a single charge.

Maserati's MC20 is going Ferrari hunting

A new sports car from Maserati

The long-awaited MC20 is here, and it's ready to take on the world's best supercars.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa's folding roof makes for a...

It's Targa time

Henry Catchpole takes a spin in Porsche's new coupe-cabriolet-combining 911 Targa.