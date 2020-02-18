Lucid Air electric sedan awakens for production with Dream Edition

Roadshow

Lucid Motors is ready to make the step from dream, to reality, and in this case, quite literally.

A Roadshow source supplied the photo seen here, which depicts the Lucid Air Dream Edition. The source also confirmed it'll serve as the launch edition model for the startup as the company pulls the sheet off its production electric sedan this April in New York City.

All we know is this model will be limited to just a few hundred units for the first customers who step in line. It's likely the trim will be on offer for those that've already handed over their $1,000 deposits, too. Without going into specifics, all we're told is to expect special badges and paint from the special sedan.

Details on what kind of powertrain configuration the Air Dream Edition will incorporate aren't clear, either, but it's a pretty safe bet it'll pack the range-topping option. Lucid has floated specs that include 1,000 horsepower, a battery with around 100 kilowatt-hours worth of energy and more than 400 miles of range -- even at highway speeds.

Not even Tesla can touch that claim, which recently bumped its Model S Long Range Plus to an EPA-estimated 390-mile range. Then again, you can buy a Tesla right now. The Air will likely be even more expensive, too. Do expect a cheaper option in the future from Lucid, likely around $60,000, but with less power and range.

Construction of the firm's new production facility in Arizona is underway, and Lucid promises to start production of the Air at the end of this year. Stay tuned as we approach April for more details on the latest firm ready to take a shot at some of Tesla's glory.