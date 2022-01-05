Lucid Air delivered to buyers missing some driver assistance features, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Lucid Air is one hell of a luxury EV. It's handsome, it offers huge range and it has a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features with its DreamDrive system. Only that last part might not be true for the earliest Air customers, according to a report published on Tuesday by Bloomberg.



It's not totally out of the norm for new vehicles to be delivered without a complete set of features, only to have them enabled later via over-the-air updates -- just look at Tesla and FSD, for example. Still, it would seem that Lucid's communication of this possibility with the Dream Edition Air left something to be desired.



It's not totally clear how neutered the DreamDrive system is on these early cars, and since we don't have a Lucid handy, nor know anyone who does, it's impossible to say definitively, but it's still a bummer for someone who just shelled out around $170,000 for a new car.



Lucid, for its part, offered this explanation in a statement to Roadshow:



"Thanks to our ability to deliver software over-the-air and with key hardware already in place in the vehicle, many of the systems in the Lucid Air are designed to grow over time - including the DreamDrive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. While core DreamDrive functionality was already included in recently delivered Lucid Air Dream Editions, Lucid this week contacted initial Air Dream Edition customers to remind them about an upcoming over-the-air software update that will add additional new features to the DreamDrive suite. The rollout of these features is consistent with what Lucid discussed with these customers before they took delivery of their cars."



Fully featured DreamDrive or not, we're still very much looking forward to more seat time in the new Air.