The Lotus Type 132 Electric SUV Will Debut on March 29

Lotus

Lotus continues to trickle out teasers for its upcoming fully electric SUV, dubbed the Type 132. The latest video and images show glimpses of the crossover's head and taillights, wheels, gauge cluster and other bits, and now we also know it will debut on March 29.

From what we can see the crossover looks angular and low-slung with some supercool detailing. The wheels are trimmed with carbon fiber and hide large brakes. In keeping with current design trends it'll have thin LED light bars running the width of the front and rear, though we can also see more complex headlight housings up front as well. The interior has a slim digital gauge cluster with an ambient light bar running through it across the dash, and a squared-off steering wheel with drive mode buttons and paddle shifters for adjustable braking regen.

From previous teasers we know the Type 132 will have active aero elements and retractable lidar sensors for driver-assist systems. It will ride on Lotus' modular EV architecture that will also underpin future sports cars like an Esprit successor. Reports from a dealer preview in China point to the Type 132 having some seriously impressive specs. Battery packs up to 120 kilowatt-hours in size will reportedly be offered, and the Type 132 will apparently have up to 1,000 horsepower and use 800-volt tech.

The Type 132 should go on sale in the US in late 2022 after making its debut on March 29. It will be followed by a four-door coupe in 2023 and a second, smaller electric crossover in 2025.