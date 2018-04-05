Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 celebrates champion F1 car

While Lotus has announced plans for two new sports cars and an SUV to come in the next four years, we'll have to be satisfied with small batch runs of the current Lotus range that includes the Evora, Elise and Exige with minimal alterations for now. The latest comes in the form of the Exige Cup 430 Type 25.

The new special edition celebrates the Lotus' Type 25 Formula 1 race car that competed from 1962 to 1967. Jim Clark piloted the Type 25 to seven race wins during the 1963 season to help Lotus claim its first driver's and constructors' championship.

Enlarge Image Lotus

Setting the Exige Cup 430 Type 25 street car apart from the regular model are light exterior changes. Each will feature either a Lotus Racing Green or Old English White paint job, contrast pinstripes, special decals and new side sills on the outside. Carbon seats covered in black Alcantara, contrast stitching for the seats, dash and door panels, and a wood shift knob like the one found in the Formula 1 racer dress the interior.

Power is unchanged with a 3.5-liter V6 fitted with an Edelbrock supercharger setting up shop in the middle of the car. With 430 horsepower and 325 pound-feet on tap, the 2,328-pound car can hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard.

Enlarge Image Lotus

Carbon-fiber bodywork including the front splitter, front clamshell, roof, air intakes and wing help produce around 485 pounds of downforce, while three-way adjustable dampers and sway bars further sharpen cornering abilities.

Lotus is fittingly limiting production of the Exige Cup 430 Type 25 to 25 units. Each will come with a numbered plaque calling out its number in the production run and certificate of authenticity. Purchasing the special Exige also gets owners a guided tour of the Lotus manufacturing plant and classic motorsports facility.

However, the Exige Cup 430 Type 25 and tour will cost you. With a starting price of £110,000 ($153,910 directly converted), it's far from affordable, but exclusivity usually doesn't come cheap.