Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup flexes 50,000 preorders

Enlarge Image Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors on Monday revealed that its Endurance electric pickup truck continues to inch toward production in Lordstown, Ohio in September next year.

Overall, it sounds like things are humming along for the startup. Lordstown Motors said its electric truck now has 50,000 preorders to its name, with the average order consisting of 500 trucks, for commercial fleets. It added the figures don't include interest from entities unable to place preorders, such as government agencies and the military.

While it's nice to hear there's interest in the electric pickup, Lordstown touted some other notable achievements. Construction of a battery pack and hub motor facility is underway, located on the grounds of the company's headquarters. It'll measure 70,000 square feet when completed and should be ready in time for the Endurance's new production start date in September of next year. A satellite research center in Michigan and a new service center in California are also opening; the former opens this week, while the latter will be ready later this month.

Most importantly, Lordstown Motors promised to reinvigorate manufacturing in the Mahoning Valley in Ohio, and it plans to ramp up its headcount to 500 by the end of this year. Next year, it'll need 1,500 workers across multiple sectors. Right now, the workforce is largely prepping the plant for production and continuing engineering of the Endurance, which is now in Alpha 2 phase. Beta will enter production early next year.

If the company gets a toehold in the market, it sees plenty of opportunity for the future, including production of a smaller electric truck and an SUV.