Listen to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's hellacious supercharger

There's nothing quite like the whine of a supercharger spinning at full tilt. That's why Dodge's latest SRT Demon teaser has me feeling rather funny.

This week, Dodge chose to highlight the forced-induction portion of the Demon. The video shows air entering through three areas -- two intakes flanking the headlights, and one big ol' scoop atop the hood. Dodge claims its "Air Grabber" hood is the largest functional cold air intake hood ever installed on a production car.

Dodge says the whole system drops the inlet air temperature by more than 30 degrees when compared with the Hellcat. And with the likely ludicrous power figures the Demon will possess, it's less frivolous and more absolutely necessary.

The Challenger SRT Demon receives its proper unveiling during the New York Auto Show in April.