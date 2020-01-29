Lincoln MKZ says goodbye this year, no replacement planned

Lincoln

The bell tolls for another sedan. This time, the Lincoln MKZ will head to the automotive graveyard at the end of this year.

Lincoln announced the end of MKZ production on Wednesday alongside news it will use a Rivian-developed electric-vehicle platform for its first EV. The luxury brand told Roadshow that production ends this year and will remain on sale for the rest of the year.

"We have been watching the market closely and the premium midsize sedan segment continues to decline," a representative added. "As customers shift to SUVs, we have a great lineup that we believe will serve their needs."

The MKZ has been built in Mexico, though the Hermosillo assembly plant will retool for other new Ford vehicles. The Ford Fusion also previously called the Hermosillo plant home, though it's also been pulled from the market as part of a grander plan to scrap passenger cars at Ford. Moving forward, Ford has confirmed the Transit Connect will roll out of the Mexican plant in 2021.

Previously, a report from Car and Driver in 2019 mulled information about the MKZ ditching its alphabetic name with a return of the Zephyr. Rumors in the report pointed to Ford possibly switching the sedan to the CD6 architecture, which underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Yes, the rumors talked of a new rear-wheel-drive sedan from Lincoln. Alas, that's not going to be the case.

Production of the Lincoln Continental will continue at Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan, plant. After this year, it will be the only sedan Lincoln sells.