Lincoln jazzes up the Continental with new Black Label Rhapsody package

Enlarge Image Lincoln

Lincoln is expanding its Black Label package offerings on its flagship Continental luxury sedan with the addition of a new Rhapsody theme. The blue interior package joins the contrasting cashmere and espresso Chalet option and black and brown Thoroughbred theme in the Continental's Black Label styling portfolio. The Rhapsody theme is exclusive to the Continental.

For Rhapsody, Lincoln designers layered in various tones of blue in the Continental's interior, and employs a mixture of materials including Venetian leather and Alcantara. For the top portions, a glossy finish is used, while lower touch points are covered with softer products.

To deliver an attractive contrast with the blue surfaces, silver mesh accents dress the center console, dashboard and door panels.

The Continental Black Label packages are only available on cars equipped with the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine churning out 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, and carry a base price of $63,075. Standard features include 20-inch wheels, a 19-speaker Revel audio system, navigation and the Sync 3 infotainment system.

Black Label cars also include a premium maintenance plan for 4 years or 50,000 miles, annual vehicle detailing, anytime car washes and remote service pickup and delivery.

The Black Label Rhapsody package is available for order now on the 2017 Lincoln Continental.