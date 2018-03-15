Lincoln Aviator SUV will debut in New York

Lincoln Aviator Preview at #NYIAS On March 28th, the Lincoln Aviator Preview debuts at #NYIAS Posted by The Lincoln Motor Company on Thursday, March 15, 2018

Luxury SUVs. Everyone's gotta have 'em. So following the launch of the 2018 Navigator, not to mention the updated MKC and Nautilus (née MKX), Lincoln will resurrect the Aviator name for a brand-new SUV that we'll see at the New York Auto Show later this month.

That's right, the Aviator is back. And if this new model is anything like the previous Aviator, produced between 2002 and 2005, it'll be based on the Ford Explorer. Makes sense to us -- there's plenty of space for a three-row SUV to join Lincoln's lineup between the Nautilus and the Navigator.

Assuming the Aviator does share its components with the Explorer, we can likely expect both front- and all-wheel drive to be offered. On the powertrain front, the Explorer's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 seems like a safe bet, and Ford's 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 could be a possibility, as well.

Of course, we won't know anything for certain until the Aviator makes its public debut later this month. Look for the new Lincoln to greet the world on Wednesday, March 28.