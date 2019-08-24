2020 Lincoln Aviator, Audi RS6 Avant, updated Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. This week, we tested two versions of Lincoln's new Aviator SUV, drooled over the finally-coming-to-America Audi RS6 Avant and took a closer look at the design of Acura's Type S concept.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Aug. 18-24, 2019.
Top reviews
2020 Lincoln Aviator
With oodles of luxury and some fantastic new tech, Lincoln's midsize Aviator looks to be a real game-changer in the luxury SUV class. Plus, in addition to the standard model, Lincoln will offer a plug-in hybrid version that offers tons of power and a small amount of EV driving range.
2020 Toyota Supra
Following our first drive of Toyota's long-awaited Supra sports car, we get one for a longer stay on our home turf to see if this BMW-boned two-door is a bona fide enthusiast's machine. Spoiler alert: It is.
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
In the full-size pickup segment, it's hard to beat the Ram 1500. With its cushy on-road demeanor, huge interior and impressive loadout of driver-assistance and infotainment tech, it's a super solid truck. For 2020, the Ram only gets better with the addition of a 3.0-liter diesel engine option.
Top news
- The Audi RS6 Avant is coming to America: This is not a drill, people. See how it compares to other fast wagons in our spec chart, as well.
- A closer look at Type S: We sit down with Acura's design director to see how its latest concept will influence production models.
- Driving the ID Buggy: We get a brief spin in Volkswagen's electrified ID Buggy concept. Spoiler alert: It's awesome.
- Refreshed performance bargain: Honda gives the Civic Si a couple of thoughtful updates for the 2020 model year.
- So many screens: Take a look at the dashboard of Porsche's new Taycan EV.
- Costlier Corvette: Chevy's mid-engine C8 sports car might get a price hike after its first year on sale.
Top videos
2020 Lincoln Aviator offers plug-in hybrid power
In addition to the standard 2020 Lincoln Aviator, we test the plug-in hybrid version, with a strong twin-turbocharged V6 and a bit of EV range.
5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra
Supra! We're big fans of Toyota's new sports car, and if you don't have time to read our full in-depth review, here's a quick look at the most important facts.
2019 Lexus LS 500h offers large, electrified luxury
The updated Lexus LS offers a hybrid variant with real economy gains, but a wonky transmission and horrible infotainment interface keep it from being a top-pack pick.
