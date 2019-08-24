2020 Lincoln Aviator, Audi RS6 Avant, updated Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Audi

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. This week, we tested two versions of Lincoln's new Aviator SUV, drooled over the finally-coming-to-America Audi RS6 Avant and took a closer look at the design of Acura's Type S concept.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Aug. 18-24, 2019.

Top reviews

2020 Lincoln Aviator

With oodles of luxury and some fantastic new tech, Lincoln's midsize Aviator looks to be a real game-changer in the luxury SUV class. Plus, in addition to the standard model, Lincoln will offer a plug-in hybrid version that offers tons of power and a small amount of EV driving range.

Click here for our 2020 Lincoln Aviator first drive.

2020 Toyota Supra

Following our first drive of Toyota's long-awaited Supra sports car, we get one for a longer stay on our home turf to see if this BMW-boned two-door is a bona fide enthusiast's machine. Spoiler alert: It is.

Click here for our 2020 Toyota Supra review.

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

In the full-size pickup segment, it's hard to beat the Ram 1500. With its cushy on-road demeanor, huge interior and impressive loadout of driver-assistance and infotainment tech, it's a super solid truck. For 2020, the Ram only gets better with the addition of a 3.0-liter diesel engine option.

Click here for our 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel first drive.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight with plug-in hybrid...

2020 Lincoln Aviator offers plug-in hybrid power

In addition to the standard 2020 Lincoln Aviator, we test the plug-in hybrid version, with a strong twin-turbocharged V6 and a bit of EV range.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

Supra! We're big fans of Toyota's new sports car, and if you don't have time to read our full in-depth review, here's a quick look at the most important facts.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Lexus LS 500h Review: Electrified large luxury

2019 Lexus LS 500h offers large, electrified luxury

The updated Lexus LS offers a hybrid variant with real economy gains, but a wonky transmission and horrible infotainment interface keep it from being a top-pack pick.