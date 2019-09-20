Lime

It's the end of the road for Lime's car-sharing service. LimePod will end operations in Seattle after just shy of a year on the market.

The news first broke in a GeekWire report on Thursday, which cited a company spokesperson confirming the service's end. According to the report, the service will pack up for good come Dec. 31, but it will stop taking new LimePod users on Oct. 14.

Though unclear, it sounds as if current users will still be able to take advantage of the service through Dec. 31. Roadshow has reached out to Lime for further information, but the company did not immediately respond.

LimePod started in November 2018 and cast itself as a free-flowing car-share service. Rather than seeking out designated stalls, users could park their LimePod car in a city parking space. The entire process works via a smartphone application with no car keys, either. The original report cites the spokesperson as saying the pilot program was to test the "economics of car-sharing, with the goal of replacing the entire fleet with electric vehicles."

In the end, the inability to secure a partner for the desired electric vehicle fleet reportedly brought about its demise.

The future could see a tweaked service, however, with the spokesperson's statement underscoring the information learned during the pilot.

"We are similarly committed to that goal and the information gained during our pilot will support the work necessary should we decide to expand and improve this service with an all-electric fleet in the future," the spokesperson told GeekWire.

The end of service also reportedly comes as the program was growing. Lime registered more than 18,000 riders that took over 200,000 trips since last November. Lime fans will still find the bright green bicycles and scooters, however.

