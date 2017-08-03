Nissan's been teasing its 2018 Leaf for the last few months. Today, the teasers soldier on with a lesson in aerodynamics.

The latest 2018 Nissan Leaf teaser shows off its silhouette against the familiar lines of a wind tunnel. It gives us a better idea of the shape of the Leaf's headlights and taillights, as well. If you've seen any other new Nissan from the last year or so, you've got a pretty good idea of what to expect on the Leaf.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The teaser also includes a discussion of its aerodynamics. The 2018 Leaf is lower to the ground than before, cutting down on lift. Enhanced aero stabilizes the car in strong crosswinds, as well. The whole goal is to minimize drag and increase slipperiness, and less wind resistance means more electric range.

Nissan will reveal the 2018 Leaf in September. We've already seen its headlight, and we know it can be driven with just one pedal. It'll come with ProPilot, a system that's designed to hold the Leaf in a single highway lane for a period of time.