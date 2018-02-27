Enlarge Image Lexus

Sometimes, you're too excited about something to keep it a secret for any longer. That's apparently the case with Lexus and its new UX crossover, despite its official debut being only a week away.

Lexus has seen fit to show off the front end of the new UX before its official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Traditional Lexus staples are there, namely the grille, which is as large as ever. There are some equally large fog light housings on either side, in addition to some contrasting fender flares surrounded by sharp body lines. It's a looker.

The additional teaser video below also gives us a quick look at the car's interior, which features a suitably large infotainment screen (10 or 12 inches, if I had to wager a guess) above a traditional smattering of climate control switches and a standard gear lever.

The headlights strike me as the most interesting part of the car, though. Lexus has made itself known over the past few years with some very sharp designs featuring lots of straight lines, so it's nice to see a bit of curvature make its way into the UX's peepers. From the looks of it, they're LED units, but I'd wager that they're optional on this entry-lux model.

We'll bring you the full story on March 6 when we're on the ground in Geneva for the Lexus UX debut. Stay tuned!