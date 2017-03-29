Lexus teases refreshed NX for Shanghai auto show

As much as we like to think we're the center of the universe, plenty of automakers reserve new vehicle announcements for auto shows beyond the US and Europe.

Case in point, Lexus. It will introduce a refreshed version of the NX crossover at Auto Shanghai 2017. A refresh typically takes place halfway through a vehicle's lifecycle, and the changes are usually minimal -- some light exterior adjustments, maybe a new infotainment system, little things like that.

Enlarge Image Lexus

Now that the NX is three years old, it's time for a freshening up. Lexus promises changes to the exterior and interior tweaks that "add convenience and functionality." Whether that means additional safety systems or more luxury doodads is anybody's guess. Lexus sure isn't about to spill the beans early.

The New York Auto Show takes place the week prior to Shanghai's show. Toyota already has something lined up for the show -- a brand new concept called the FT-4X. It looks to be a rugged SUV concept that, were it to come to production, could do battle with the Jeep Wrangler and the forthcoming Ford Bronco.

Right now, the US-spec NX is offered in several different trims. The NX200t utilizes a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the NX300h incorporates a four-banger into a hybrid-electric drivetrain. A front-wheel-drive NX200t starts around $35,000, while the hybrid's cost of entry is a shade under $40,000.

The NX won't be making an appearance in New York, but nevertheless, it's likely to land in the US in the coming months as a 2018 model.