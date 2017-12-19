Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
Concept Cars

Lexus teases LF-1 Limitless concept with a whole lot of light

There's still a whole bunch we don't know about this concept, though.

Two weeks ago, Lexus gave us the first look at its upcoming LF-1 Limitless concept, destined for the Detroit Auto Show. Now, just before the holidays, we're getting another teaser.

Lexus dropped a six-second video teaser for the LF-1 Limitless concept, and sadly, it tells us basically nothing about the vehicle. It does, however, give us a look at exactly how many lights will adorn the front end -- the answer is "a lot."

Most of what we know about the concept comes from its previous teaser. Lexus referred to it as a flagship concept, so there's a chance it could preview a new high-end Lexus crossover. The previous teaser gave us a look at some steep rear glass, even more exterior lights and what appears to be a pretty gnarly rear-seat entertainment system that includes a full map.

Lexus will pull back the cover on the LF-1 Limitless concept at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show on Jan. 15 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern. 

Lexus LS+ Concept at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
28
LS+ Concept adds AI autonomy, sharpened style to Lexus' flagship
Detroit Auto Show 2017
Next Article: Mercedes-Benz reveals a cushier 2019 G-Class interior