Lexus Safety System suite will be standard on all 2020 models

Toyota and its luxury counterpart Lexus have always been keen on safety systems. Since introducing basic versions of safety systems like forward collision warning years ago, Toyota has led the charge in offering these systems as standard equipment in their vehicles. Now, Lexus has a big announcement that will give many buyers a little extra peace of mind.

Lexus announced on Wednesday that it will offer its Lexus Safety System+ suite of active and passive driver aids as standard equipment on all 2020-model-year vehicles. There's no time like the present: According to NHTSA data, there were about 6.5 million reported crashes in 2017, many of which could have been avoided.

"We are working toward preventing crashes before they happen," said David Christ, general manager of Lexus, in a statement. "That's why we have developed some of the most advanced safety features on the road today, and now those systems will be standard equipment on every model we sell."

Lexus Safety System+ consists of four separate technologies. Its forward collision warning system is able to detect pedestrians, and if a driver ignores the warning, the vehicle is capable of braking on its own. Lane-departure warning uses a camera, audible warnings and haptic feedback to alert a driver when the vehicle is too far from the center of the lane. Adaptive cruise control uses both radar and cameras to match speeds with the vehicle ahead, while automatic high beams use a sensor to keep the high-beams on until oncoming traffic is detected.

The news comes hot on the heels of Lexus' latest debut, the 2020 GX 460 SUV. With a V8 under the hood and new tech designed to make off-roading even easier, this ute was one of the last Lexus models to not include Lexus Safety System+, but that changed with the introduction of the refreshed 2020 model.