Lexus RZ Electric SUV Teased Again Ahead of Wednesday Reveal

On Monday, Lexus showed a new, full exterior image of its forthcoming RZ 450e, a production-bound all-electric crossover SUV due in the US soon. The rear three-quarter view of the rakish EV was released along with another confirmation that the model's full digital reveal will happen this Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. PT (6:00 a.m. ET). Earlier this month, the RZ 450e and its debut date were teased with a photo of the softroader's front end.

The new RZ is expected to share much of its underlying e-TNGA platform and technology with parent company Toyota's new BZ4X and partner automaker Subaru's Solterra. Both of those battery-powered SUVs received lukewarm first-drive reviews from Roadshow in recent weeks.

In Lexus' handout photo, we see a two-door compact crossover with a rakish rear window, a graceful full-band taillight and pronounced rear haunches emphasized by a tapered greenhouse. We can also see what appears to be a pair of small outboard winglets on the trailing edge of the rooftop that could be present for aerodynamics purposes. It's worth noting that what can be seen from this dark, starry-night photo suggests that the RZ will appear completely visually distinct from its platform-mates, more in line with Lexus' own NX small crossover than those other battery-electric vehicles.

For now, Lexus isn't releasing a whole lot about the new RZ, other than to say that "the premiere will feature the joy of driving only Lexus can offer with the sounds of nature collected from the real world that stimulates the five senses, under the theme 'Voice of the Earth.'" Hopefully the reveal event will include details like the model's on-sale date, range and pricing.

A recently released official image of the overseas-market RZ 450e model's interior showed off a Tesla-style steering yoke, but it's unclear if the controversial squared-off controls will be offered to North American buyers.