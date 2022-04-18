Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Lexus RZ Electric SUV Teased Again Ahead of Wednesday Reveal

Will the yoke be on US?

Chris Paukert headshot
Chris Paukert
Lexus RZ teaser rear three quarters viewEnlarge Image

What are those little winglets atop the back on either side of the shark-fin antenna?

 Lexus

On Monday, Lexus showed a new, full exterior image of its forthcoming RZ 450e, a production-bound all-electric crossover SUV due in the US soon. The rear three-quarter view of the rakish EV was released along with another confirmation that the model's full digital reveal will happen this Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. PT (6:00 a.m. ET). Earlier this month, the RZ 450e and its debut date were teased with a photo of the softroader's front end.

The new RZ is expected to share much of its underlying e-TNGA platform and technology with parent company Toyota's new BZ4X and partner automaker Subaru's Solterra. Both of those battery-powered SUVs received lukewarm first-drive reviews from Roadshow in recent weeks.

In Lexus' handout photo, we see a two-door compact crossover with a rakish rear window, a graceful full-band taillight and pronounced rear haunches emphasized by a tapered greenhouse. We can also see what appears to be a pair of small outboard winglets on the trailing edge of the rooftop that could be present for aerodynamics purposes. It's worth noting that what can be seen from this dark, starry-night photo suggests that the RZ will appear completely visually distinct from its platform-mates, more in line with Lexus' own NX small crossover than those other battery-electric vehicles.

Lexus RZ is the brand's next EV

For now, Lexus isn't releasing a whole lot about the new RZ, other than to say that "the premiere will feature the joy of driving only Lexus can offer with the sounds of nature collected from the real world that stimulates the five senses, under the theme 'Voice of the Earth.'" Hopefully the reveal event will include details like the model's on-sale date, range and pricing.

A recently released official image of the overseas-market RZ 450e model's interior showed off a Tesla-style steering yoke, but it's unclear if the controversial squared-off controls will be offered to North American buyers.

Lexus RZ 450e rectangular steering yokeEnlarge Image

Will we get this wheel style in America? Do you want it?

 Lexus