Lexus promises its first battery-electric vehicle by 2022

Lexus

Toyota and Lexus have been criticized for being late to the battery-electric vehicle game, while other companies have been pouring billions of dollars into their development. Instead, Toyota and Lexus have chosen to focus their efforts on hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

It would seem, though, that the criticism didn't go unnoticed: Lexus announced on Wednesday that it expects to debut its first BEV in 2022. Of course, that's not all that far off, and it's only the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

This new Lexus EV will be a brand-new model, as opposed to an electric version of an RX or LS. Beyond that, we know it'll likely have steer-by-wire technology as well as Lexus' Direct4 torque distribution system.

Lexus plans to introduce at least 10 BEVs, plug-in hybrids and non-plug-in hybrids to market by 2025, according to its grand Lexus Electrified plan as first outlined back in 2019.