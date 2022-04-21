Lexus Recalls 4,215 NX Models Over Improperly Welded Chassis

Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus is recalling 4,215 2022 NX models over concerns that improperly welded vehicle bodies could cause a shock absorber to separate from the vehicle's body structure.

This recall specifically affects the 2022 NX250, NX350, NX350h and NX450h, and if this sounds like a tough recall to remedy, you're right. Lexus is working on a fix for these vehicles, but we've seen vehicles replaced outright by manufacturers in cases of severe structural issues like this.

Lexus expects to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles on or around June 6, 2022. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Lexus customer service at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall number 22LA02.