Stunning Lexus LC convertible concept to debut at Detroit Auto Show

For the three-year anniversary of the launch of the LC coupe, Lexus will introduce an LC convertible at next week's 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Better still, Lexus is offering pretty strong hints you'll one day be able to buy the car: "Open top concept suggests future direction of LC flagship," says Lexus.

Enlarge Image Lexus

The look of the convertible concept closely matches the elegant design of the standard Lexus LC coupe, with its short overhangs, massive grille on the swept-back nose and a broad, flat decklid behind the cabin. The four seats are finished in white leather, while 22-inch wheels give the LC a striking stance on the outside. It's unclear so far whether the roof is fabric or a folding hardtop, but either way, it appears to stow neatly beneath the car's decklid.

A teaser video shows that the rest of the LC convertible's cabin will closely match that of the coupe, with elegantly designed door panels, an asymmetrical dashboard design and a relatively clutter-free center stack with only a few hard buttons and a big infotainment screen.

"A production version of this concept would be exhilarating in many different ways. You would see its dynamic lines as you approach, hear its engine when you started it up and feel everything around you once on the road," Tadao Mori, the concept's chief designer, said in a statement. "It would engage the senses in a way that is unique and exciting every time you got behind the wheel."

Enlarge Image Lexus

With statements like that, we'd place money on the likelihood of Lexus bringing the droptop LC to market. Though no details have been confirmed, we suspect the convertible would have the same powertrain offerings as the coupe: an LC 500 model with a 5.0-liter V8 good for 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and an LC 500h hybrid rated to return as much as 35 miles per gallon highway.

Lexus' press conference in Detroit will have plenty to see, with the LC convertible concept set to be joined by a refreshed Lexus RC coupe and a new RC F Track Edition.