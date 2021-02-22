GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Lexus F Sport reveal: How to watch the luxury brand's mystery debut

We don't actually know what the debut is for, but we don't have long to wait.

Listen
- 00:43

Come, join us as we await news on what Lexus has up its sleeve this morning. The brand plans to debut its "new era" for the Lexus F Sport sub-brand, and it's coming with a new car. What kind of car? We don't know, thanks to two obscure teaser images.

Nevertheless, F Sport denotes some sort of performance enhancements, so perhaps we're in for something spicier than usual. At the same time, keep in mind F Sport isn't the full-blown "F" badge, so this probably isn't anything too wild. The "F Sport" branding finds its way to nearly every vehicle Lexus sells, after all, including luxury crossovers best suited for strip mall duty.

Maybe we'll be surprised and like what we see. At any rate, the covers come off at 8:00 a.m. PT, and the live reveal will kick off in the video right up above.

2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

See all photos