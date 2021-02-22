Lexus F Sport reveal: How to watch the luxury brand's mystery debut

Come, join us as we await news on what Lexus has up its sleeve this morning. The brand plans to debut its "new era" for the Lexus F Sport sub-brand, and it's coming with a new car. What kind of car? We don't know, thanks to two obscure teaser images.

Nevertheless, F Sport denotes some sort of performance enhancements, so perhaps we're in for something spicier than usual. At the same time, keep in mind F Sport isn't the full-blown "F" badge, so this probably isn't anything too wild. The "F Sport" branding finds its way to nearly every vehicle Lexus sells, after all, including luxury crossovers best suited for strip mall duty.

Maybe we'll be surprised and like what we see. At any rate, the covers come off at 8:00 a.m. PT, and the live reveal will kick off in the video right up above.