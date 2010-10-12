Lexus ad shows the world's most advanced simulator

Lexus

The latest effort in driver and passenger safety for Lexus is to eliminate accidents. To do this, Lexus technicians employ the largest and most advanced driving simulator ever built.

The driving simulator, in Higashifuji, Japan, uses a high-definition imaging system to provide a full 360-degree environment of roads around the vehicle. The driver sits in a pod that is about 15 feet high and 56 feet in diameter. Inside the dome is an actual Lexus, mounted to a turntable. The pod itself runs along a set of interlocking full-motion tracks in a football-field-size room. It can tip forward or backward and side-to-side to create sensations of acceleration.

The driving simulator is being featured in a new ad campaign from Lexus.

"In our latest television spot, we are inviting consumers into our state-of-the-art testing facility for a behind-the-scenes look at the Lexus driving simulator to see this revolutionary machine in action," states Dave Nordstrom, vice president of marketing for Lexus. "It's a real-life example of our innovation and dedication to bringing customers the future first."