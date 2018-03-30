Lego Speed Champions Mustang fastback is for car fans young and old

When you get told to play with Legos for a day, it's not an opportunity to be missed.
I recently spent a bit of time building a new member of Lego's Speed Champions set, a 1968 Ford Mustang fastback decked out in racing livery. For $14.99, you get 183 pieces, a bunch of stickers and a minifigure driver decked out in a racing suit.
The age range is 7 to 14 on the box, but enthusiasts will probably consider that to be an upper limit. Even if a little one is in charge of the build, some of those stickers are properly tricky to get aligned, so some adult oversight might be necessary if you want pitch-perfect decal placement. Building the 1968 Fastback took me about half an hour, and I have built... an embarrassing number of Lego sets in my thirties.
Ford has a number of Speed Champions sets, which relies on traditional Lego bricks. You can scoop up a Ford GT40, GT, F-150 Raptor, Fiesta WRC rally car and a 2015 Mustang, as well. If you want a bit more challenge, look to the Technic sets, which are geared toward older buyers and can get egregiously expensive -- the forthcoming Bugatti Chiron has 3,599 pieces and should cost between $300 and $400.
It might not be a recreation of the Mustang Bullitt, also a 1968 fastback in a very similar shade of green that just so happened to spawn a new version right around the time of this kit's release, but it's still a fun kit to put together and either leave on your shelf or roll around the house. Just make sure not to step on it -- it's one of the worst pains known to man.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.