A Lego Porsche 911 crash test ends exactly as you'd imagine

Slamming 2,700 plastic blocks into a wall at 46 kilometers an hour is oddly beautiful.

The ADAC, the German equivalent of AAA, sent a $300 Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS set down its test track in Landsberg to see what would happen and that wasn't without its surprises. It turns out, the Lego chassis had no problems with the high-speed crash, and the point of failure was the connectors between the pieces.

The ADAC conducted the test in partnership with Computer Technic magazine, which wrote about the Lego Porsche in December 2016. The publication, being run by people with a strict editorial standard, aims to "test all of the products they report" and what resulted was the Youtube gold above.