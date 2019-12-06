Lego fans are submitting their own Cybertruck models

BrickinNick via Lego Ideas

Shortly after Tesla's Cybertruck was released, people immediately started dunking on the highly polarizing design. Some companies even got in on the fun, and one such company was Lego. The brand's Australian arm tweeted out a gray brick on wheels claiming that its design was shatterproof.

"Good joke. Everybody laugh. Roll on snare drum. Curtains."

Now, a few weeks later, the real Cybertruck Lego designs are creeping up, including a really accurate-looking one that even features an opening frunk and sliding rear cargo cover. According to a report published Friday by TechCrunch, it was submitted to Lego's Lego Ideas website by Twitch streamer and Lego builder extraordinaire BrickinNick, and it already has the endorsement of over 2,200 supporters.

BrickinNick told TechCrunch in an interview that the design he submitted was just a jumping-off point and that "it could be adapted to have even more moving parts, including opening passenger doors, a slide-out ramp and maybe even a companion Tesla ATV kit."

Lego's Ideas process calls for users to submit plans for potential kits that could go into production if there is enough public interest. Lego officials give projects a review if they reach 10,000 supporters on the site over a period of around 1.5 years and also issues Staff Picks, which can mean the project gets picked even if it doesn't hit the 10K mark.

Other projects to be submitted and selected include a replica of the Central Perk coffee shop from Friends and Disney's Steamboat Willie and his ship.